The Visual Effects Society (VES) announced the nominees for the 15th Annual VES Awards on Tuesday.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” leads the feature film nominations with seven nods, followed by “Doctor Strange” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” with six apiece.

“Kubo” is also top animated film contender. Two Disney films, “Finding Dory” and “Moana,” follow with four nominations.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” leads the television field and has the most nominations overall with 11 — eight for the dramatic “Battle of the Bastards” episode alone.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Academy Award-winning visual effects pioneer Ken Ralston. Ralston’s has five Oscars: a Special Achievement Oscar for “Return of the Jedi,” and four Best Effects awards for “Cocoon,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Death Becomes Her,” and “Forrest Gump.”

The Visionary Award will be presented to producer and Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Physical Production Victoria Alonso.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” said Mike Chambers, Visual Effects Society Chair. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees!”

The 15th Annual VES Awards will be held on February 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The awards recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games and the VFX supervisors. The event also marks the 20th anniversary of the Visual Effects Society.

A complete list of nominees can be found here.