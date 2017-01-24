Richard Curtis has been named the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s Valentine Davies Award in recognition of his humanitarian efforts, charitable initiatives and world service.

Curtis’ screenplay credits include “Love Actually,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “War Hose” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” He will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“The Valentine Davies Award is given to that WGAW member whose contributions to the entertainment industry and the community-at-large have brought dignity and honor to writers everywhere.” said WGA West President Howard A. Rodman.

“We can think of no better recipient than Richard Curtis. He is not only one of our best screenwriters but a man who has used his gifts and his position to combat poverty and injustice. Curtis is an exemplar of empathy. His work resonates strongly on the screen, and his charitable efforts have transformed the lives of the thousands upon thousands of refugees and children-in-need worldwide.”

Curtis is co-founder and vice chair of Comic Relief, which he launched in 1985 after visiting Ethiopia during the 1980s famine. In 1988, Comic Relief launched its Red Nose Day fundraising initiative with Red Nose Day has raised more than 1 billion British pounds for projects in the UK and around the world. In 2015, he launched Red Nose Day in the U.S., which included a live telecast on NBC, raising over $23 million, followed by $34 million last year.

Curtis was a founding member of Make Poverty History and partnered with Bob Geldof to organize 2005’s “Live 8” benefit concerts. He also wrote “Girl in the Café” for HBO and the BBC – a television drama based around the G8 Summit, which won three Primetime Emmy Awards as well as a Humanitas Prize.

In 2012, Curtis wrote “Mary and Martha,” a story about two mothers who are inspired by the deaths of their sons to fight malaria in Africa, which has been shown in 50 countries. In 2014, he founded Project Everyone, which helped to launch and promote The Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

In 2016, Curtis was formally appointed as a UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate alongside 16 others, including Forest Whitaker and Shakira.

In 2007, he received BAFTA’s Academy Fellowship Award and in 2008, received BAFTA’s Humanitarian Awards for his charitable activities.

Curits also wrote and directed the films “Pirate Radio” and time travel romantic dramedy “About Time.” His other writing credits include the slapstick comedy series “Mr. Bean” and its 1997’s big-screen film version. He also co-wrote with the late Anthony Minghella 2008’s HBO telefilm “The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency.”

He’s been a WGA West member since 1995. Curtis was born in New Zealand and lives in London.

Past Valentine Davies recipients include Norman Lear, Neal Baer, Larry Gelbart, Tom Schulman, Carl Reiner, Susannah Grant, Phil Rosenthal, Sam Simon, Ben Affleck and John August.