Platinos to Bestow Lifetime Achievement Award to Edward James Olmos

Film and TV star Edward James Olmos, whose breakout role in hit TV show “Miami Vice” led to a series of prominent roles in such shows as “Hill Street Blues,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “Dexter,” will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 4th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards, which are slated for July 22 in Madrid.

Olmos is also renowned for his pivotal big screen role in the original 1982 “Blade Runner” as well as for his Oscar-nominated perf in schoolroom drama “Stand and Deliver.” He stars in the upcoming “Blade Runner” sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” alongside Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, and the remake of another sci-fi classic “The Predator,” directed by Shane Black. He also lends his voice to one of the characters in Pixar’s upcoming tribute to Mexican culture “Coco.”

Born in the U.S., but of Mexican descent, Olmos’ role as Lieutenant Castillo in “Miami Vice” earned him a Golden Globe and an Emmy. He won his second Golden Globe for “Stand and Deliver”. Olmos has more than 100 film and TV credits to his name.

A robust Latino community activist and a co-founder of Latino Public Broadcasting and the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival along with Marlene Dermer, Olmos joins a rarified list of past Platino Lifetime Achievement Award recipients: Ricardo Darin, Antonio Banderas and Sonia Braga, who this year is also nominated in the best actress category for her performance in “Aquarius.”

Spanish comedian Carlos Latre and Uruguayan actress-singer Natalia Oreiro, also a Platino best actress nominee for “I’m Gilda,” will be hosting the 4th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards this year.

Presenters of this edition include thesps Imanol Arias, Jorge Perugorria, Kate del Castillo, Asier Etxeandia, Tony Plana, singer Miguel Bose, Oscar Jaenada, John Ortiz (“Fast & Furious”) and Jackie Cruz (Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”) as well as CNN Español’s Juan Carlos Arciniegas and three-time Emmy Award-nominated comedian Rob Schneider (“Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal” and “Big Stan”).

The Platino Awards are produced by EGEDA, the Spain-based Management Association of Audiovisual Producers’ Rights, with FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers), and has the support of Ibero-American film academies and institutes, as well as Latin Arts and the The Spanish Actors and Performers Rights Collection group (AISGE) – Spain’s equivalent of the Screen Actors Guild.