“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” has won the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television” from the Producers Guild of America Award.

The award, announced by Nicole Kidman, was the first trophy presented at the 28th annual PGA Awards ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” based on the O.J. Simpson 1994 murder case, debuted in February. It won nine Emmys in September.

Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” won the award for non-fiction TV for Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. The series explored the case of Stephen Avery,who spent 18 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.

NBC’s “The Voice” won the reality competition trophy.

Nominations for 28th Producers Guild of America Awards (winners in bold)

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

• Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

• Deadpool

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

• Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

• Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

• Hell or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

• Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

• La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

• Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

• Manchester By the Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

• Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

• Finding Dory

Producer: Lindsey Collins

• Kubo and the Two Strings

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

• Moana

Producer: Osnat Shurer

• The Secret Life of Pets

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

• Zootopia

Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:

• Dancer

Producer: Gabrielle Tana

• The Eagle Huntress

Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

• Life, Animated

Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

• O.J.: Made in America

Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

• Tower

Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride

The television nominees are:

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

*The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and mini-series.

• Black Mirror (Season 3)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

• The Night Manager (Season 1)

Producers: Simon Cornwell, Stephen Garrett, Stephen Cornwell, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Susanne Bier, David Farr, John le Carré, William D. Johnson, Alexei Boltho, Rob Bullock

• The Night Of

Producers: Steven Zaillian, Richard Price, Jane Tranter, Garrett Basch, Scott Ferguson

• The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1)

Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich

• Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Producers: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Beryl Vertue

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

* The PGA does not vet the individual of sports programs and the winning production will be recognized at the official ceremony on January 28th.

• E:60 (2016)

• The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali

• Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 11)

• Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22)

• VICE World of Sports (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:

• 30 for 30 Shorts (Season 5)

• Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8)

• Epic Rap Battles of History (Season 5)

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY (Season 1)

• National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

• Better Call Saul (Season 2)

Producers: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Melissa Bernstein, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Diane Mercer, Bob Odenkirk

• Game of Thrones (Season 6)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, Bryan Cogman, Lisa McAtackney, Chris Newman, Greg Spence

• House of Cards (Season 4)

Producers: Beau Willimon, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Josh Donen, David Fincher, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, John Mankiewicz, Robert Zotnowski, Jay Carson, Frank Pugliese, Boris Malden, Hameed Shaukat

• Stranger Things (Season 1)

Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson

• Westworld (Season 1)

Producers: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk, Athena Wickham, Kathy Lingg, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Katherine Lingenfelter, Cherylanne Martin

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

• Atlanta (Season 1)

Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr

• black-ish (Season 2)

Producers: Kenya Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Vijal Patel, Gail Lerner, Corey Nickerson, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Hale Rothstein, Michael Petok, Yvette Lee Bowser

• Modern Family (Season 7)

Producers: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Andy Gordon, Vanessa McCarthy, Jon Pollack, Chuck Tatham, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young

• Silicon Valley (Season 3)

Producers: Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Jim Kleverweis, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, John Levenstein, Ron Weiner, Carrie Kemper, Adam Countee

• Veep (Season 5)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Sean Gray, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jim Margolis, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Chris Addison, Rachel Axler, David Hyman, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

• 30 for 30 (Season 7)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Bill Simmons, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Andrew Billman, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

• 60 Minutes (Season 48, Season 49)

Producers: Jeff Fager

• Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Season 5-8)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

• Hamilton’s America

Producers: Alex Horwitz, Nicole Pusateri, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes

• Making a Murderer (Season 1)

Producers: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

• The Amazing Race (Season 27, Season 28)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

• American Ninja Warrior (Season 7, Season 8)

Producers: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, Kristen Stabile, David Markus, J.D. Pruess, D. Max Poris, Zayna Abi-Hashim, Royce Toni, John, Gunn, Matt Silverberg, Briana Vowels, Mason Funk, Jonathan Provost

• Lip Sync Battle (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, Leah Gonzalez, Genna Gintzig, LL Cool J

• Top Chef (Season 13)

Producers: Daniel Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Tom Colicchio, Casey Kriley, Padma Lakshmi, Tara Siener, Erica Ross, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Ellie Carbajal

• The Voice (Season 9-11)

Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 1)

Producers: Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Pat King, Alison Camillo, Kristen Everman

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3)

Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton

• The Late Late Show with James Corden (Season 2)

Producers: Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe, Mike Gibbons, Amy Ozols, Sheila Rogers, Michael Kaplan, Jeff Kopp, James Longman, Josie Cliff, James Corden

• Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 14)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

• Saturday Night Live (Season 42)

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Ken Aymong

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

• Girl Meets World (Season 2, Season 3)

• Octonauts (Season 4)

• School of Rock (Season 1)

• Sesame Street (Season 46)

• SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 9)