Tuesday at 5 p.m PT marks the end of the Academy’s final voting period. Come Sunday, the votes will have been counted and Oscars distributed at the annual Academy Awards.

This voting period, ending less than one week out from Hollywood’s big night, is conducted online and with paper ballots. Over the next few days, the final ballots will be counted and tabulated, only to be revealed to two partners of PricewaterhouseCoopers. They’ll keep the results secret until the presenters announce the winners during the Oscars telecast, reading off cards held in the famous envelopes like so many before them.

The final voting period, which began last Monday, was announced with the rest of the Academy’s key dates in June 2016. This week of final voting follows the nominations period in early January and the Jan. 24 announcement of the nominations.

While every voting member can vote for the best picture nominees, most other categories restrict voters to their trade, whether that’s directing, acting, costuming, or sound mixing.

For final voting, all of those eligible can vote for all categories and are expected to have watched the films beforehand to make an educated decision.

Televised live by ABC and shown in more than 225 countries and territories, the 89th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.