Oscars: Nine Films Advance in Foreign-Language Race

Kristopher Tapley

Loveless Movie Wild Bunch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wild Bunch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nine films advancing in this year’s Oscar race for best foreign language film.

Acclaimed films omitted from the list include Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” from Cambodia and Robin Campillo’s “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” from France.

 

The nine finalists for nominations in 2017 are:

Chile, “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, director
Germany, “In the Fade,” Fatih Akin, director
Hungary, “On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, director
Israel, “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, director
Lebanon, “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, director
Russia, “Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director
Senegal, “Félicité,” Alain Gomis, director
South Africa, “The Wound,” John Trengove, director
Sweden, “The Square,” Ruben Östlund, director

For the foreign competition, the Academy uses a system whereby a general committee selects six films from the full list of submissions (a record-breaking 92 this year), while a 20-person executive committee spearheaded by producer and foreign committee chair Mark Johnson selects an additional three.

The multi-step process was implemented in the wake of the 2007 season, which saw critically acclaimed films like Cristian Mungiu’s “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” and Carlos Reygadas’ “Silent Light” excluded from the shortlist.

The foreign committee will now select five films from the list. They will be revealed alongside all other Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

