Oscars: Nine Films Advance in Foreign-Language Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nine films advancing in this year’s Oscar race for best foreign language film.

Acclaimed films omitted from the list include Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” from Cambodia and Robin Campillo’s “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” from France.

The nine finalists for nominations in 2017 are:

Chile, “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, director

Germany, “In the Fade,” Fatih Akin, director

Hungary, “On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, director

Israel, “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, director

Lebanon, “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, director

Russia, “Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director

Senegal, “Félicité,” Alain Gomis, director

South Africa, “The Wound,” John Trengove, director

Sweden, “The Square,” Ruben Östlund, director

For the foreign competition, the Academy uses a system whereby a general committee selects six films from the full list of submissions (a record-breaking 92 this year), while a 20-person executive committee spearheaded by producer and foreign committee chair Mark Johnson selects an additional three.

The multi-step process was implemented in the wake of the 2007 season, which saw critically acclaimed films like Cristian Mungiu’s “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” and Carlos Reygadas’ “Silent Light” excluded from the shortlist.

The foreign committee will now select five films from the list. They will be revealed alongside all other Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.