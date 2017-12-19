Oscars: Netflix’s ‘Bright,’ Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and More Advance in Makeup and Hairstyling Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the seven films that will advance in the Oscar race for best makeup and hairstyling.

The finalists for nominations are:

“Bright”

“Darkest Hour”

“Ghost in the Shell”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“I, Tonya”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, all members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominees will be announced alongside all other Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Films thought to be in contention for recognition that did not make the cut include “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Shape of Water” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Last year’s Oscar winner for best makeup and hairstyling was “Suicide Squad.”

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.