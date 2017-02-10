Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and Justin Timberlake, and 2014 Oscar winner John Legend, will perform at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

Miranda will be joined by Auli’i Cravalho to perform the nominated “Moana” track “How Far I’ll Go.”

Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” The song was co-written with three-time nominee J. Ralph.

Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls.” He shares music and lyric credits with Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster.

Finally, Legend will perform both nominated tunes from “La La Land”: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.” The two songs were performed by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, respectively, in the film.

Legend’s own “La La Land” track, “Start a Fire,” was not nominated. He previously won for the song “Glory” from “Selma.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars,” show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a joint statement. “These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies.”