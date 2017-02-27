The best picture gaffe wasn’t the only mistake during the Oscar telecast.

During the show’s In Memoriam segment, a photo of a living woman was mistakenly used.

Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (“The Piano,” “Portrait of a Lady,” “Oscar and Lucinda” and “Bright Star”) passed away in October 2015.

Her name and occupation were correct in the montage, but the photo used was of Jan Chapman, a still-living Australian film producer. Check out the erroneous image above.

To confuse matters further, Patterson and Chapman worked together on “The Piano.”

Below is a shot of Jan Chapman, Janet Patterson and (the similarly named) Jane Campion during a promotional event for the 1993 film.





The Academy has yet to comment on the mistake.

This year’s In Memoriam segment was not without other controversy. Several notable celebrities who passed in 2016, including Garry Shandling and Florence Henderson, were not included in the tribute, although they were better known for their television careers.

Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend, was also not included, but his passing was mentioned by presenter Jennifer Aniston.