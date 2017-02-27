“Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” just got an Oscars edition. During the ceremony, a pre-recorded “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment aired with this year’s biggest performers reading — you guessed it — mean tweets about themselves.

Jeff Bridges, Emma Stone, Tilda Swinton, Felicity Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Miles Teller, and more read the insults in the video, causing the audience in the Dolby Theater to hoot and guffaw.

Some of the choice Tweets included:

“Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face.”

“dear eddie redmayne I hate your stinkings guts you make me vomit you’re the scum between my toes”

“Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he’s getting a 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut.”

“Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays.”

“Miles Teller has the face of a guy who requests Gangnam style at a wedding where he doesn’t know the bride or groom.”

“I think Jeff Bridges wears pants a lot less than we think he does.”

“Oh, look at me… I’m Ryan Gosling and I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go **** yourself Ryan Gosling.”

As always, some celebs took the insults in stride like Natalie Portman (who was called out for an alleged diet of hot tea with lemon and some toast despite her pregnant frame) while others let their emotions show.

“I’m going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain’s chest,” Chastain read out loud. She responded by admitting she didn’t know what white balancing meant.

Casey Affleck finally let his stone face crack with a laugh at, “Casey Affleck is the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton’s character in Sling Blade.”

The segment, created in 2012, has had multiple editions on Kimmel‘s show, including one with only NFL players and another with social media creators.