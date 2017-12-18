Oscars: Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Among Eligible Writers as Academy Announces 70 Best Song Choices

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that 70 songs are currently in contention for nominations to the best original song category. That’s down from 93 eligible songs last year, although it represents a substantial increase from lean years like 2010, when the number of tunes making the cut was a mere 40.

Pop-star contributions are peppered throughout the list, including Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker,” Mariah Carey’s “The Star” from the film of the same name, and Nick Jonas’ “Home” from Fox’s “Ferdinand.” Other well known performers appearing on the list of songwriters include Sara Bareilles (with a song from “Battle of the Sexes”), Elvis Costello (“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”), Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”), Common (“Marshall”), Chris Cornell (“The Promise”), Dierks Bentley (“Only the Brave”), and Ryan Tedder (“An Inconvenient Sequel”).

Awards favorite “Call Me by Your Name” has two songs up for consideration from indie-rock singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens. Other films with two songs in contention include “Patti Cake$,” “Cars 3,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Pulimurugan.” “Elizabeth Blue” and “Lake of Fire” each have three eligible songs.

But not every film with multiple original songs had all those choices submitted by their respective studios and/or ruled eligible by the Academy. “The Greatest Showman” has an original song score from the writers behind “La La Land,” but only “This is Me” shows up on the list of eligible choices. It’s believed the studio wants to consolidate voting behind the pick that emerged as a favorite in early screenings, eliminating the possibility of vote-splitting that might face a film like “Call Me By Your Name” or “Beauty and the Beast.” Pixar’s “Coco” has four original songs not included on the Academy’s list, although voters likely would have coalesced around the oft-reprised “Remember Me” anyway.

“This is Me” and “Remember Me” both received nominations from the Golden Globes for best original song, along with the songs performed and co-written by hitmakers Carey, Jonas, and Blige.

A surprise omission from the Oscar eligibility list: “To Be Human,” sung by Sia for “Wonder Woman” and previously cited by a number of awards bloggers as a strong contender.

In the coming weeks, voting members of the Academy’s music branch will receive a list of the eligible choices along with a compilation of video clips representing the songs’ placement in their respective films. Members then vote in order of preference for up to five picks. The five songs getting the most votes from the music branch then go out as nominees for general voting, with a maximum of two songs from any one film allowed to appear on the final ballot.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The complete list of selections, in alphabetical order by film:

“U.N.I (You And I)” from “And the Winner Isn’t”

“Love And Lies” from “Band Aid”

“If I Dare” from “Battle of the Sexes”

“Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“Now Or Never” from “Bloodline: Now or Never”

“She” from “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”

“Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” from “The Book of Henry”

“Buddy’s Business” from “Brawl in Cell Block 99”

“The Crown Sleeps” from “The Breadwinner”

“World Gone Mad” from “Bright”

“Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Visions Of Gideon” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Captain Underpants Theme Song” from “Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie”

“Ride” from “Cars 3”

“Run That Race” from “Cars 3”

“Tell Me How Long” from “Chasing Coral”

“Broken Wings” from “City of Ghosts”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Prayers For This World” from “Cries from Syria”

“There’s Something Special” from “Despicable Me 3”

“It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit”

“A Little Change In The Weather” from “Downsizing”

“Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)” from “Drawing Home”

“All In My Head” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Dying For Ya” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Green” from “Elizabeth Blue”

“Can’t Hold Out On Love” from “Father Figures”

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”

“You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” from “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

“This Is How You Walk On” from “Gifted”

“Summer Storm” from “The Glass Castle”

“The Pure And The Damned” from “Good Time”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

“The Hero” from “The Hero”

“How Shall A Sparrow Fly” from “Hostiles”

“Just Getting Started” from “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast”

“Truth To Power” from “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”

“Next Stop, The Stars” from “Kepler’s Dream”

“The Devil & The Huntsman” from “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

“Have You Ever Wondered” from “Lake of Fire”

“I’ll Be Gone” from “Lake of Fire”

“We’ll Party All Night” from “Lake of Fire”

“Friends Are Family” from “The Lego Batman Movie”

“Found My Place” from “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

“Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”

“Rain” from “Mary and the Witch’s Flower”

“Myron/Byron” from “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

“Longing For Summer” from “Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Never Forget” from “Murder on the Orient Express”

“Hold The Light” from “Only the Brave”

“PBNJ” from “Patti Cake$”

“Tuff Love (Finale)” from “Patti Cake$”

“Lost Souls” from “The Pirates of Somalia”

“How A Heart Unbreaks” from “Pitch Perfect 3”

“The Promise” from “The Promise”

“Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe” from “Pulimurugan”

“Maanathe Maarikurumbe” from “Pulimurugan”

“Stubborn Angel” from “Same Kind of Different as Me”

“Dancing Through The Wreckage” from “Served Like a Girl”

“Keep Your Eyes On Me” from “The Shack”

“On The Music Goes” from “Slipaway”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“Jump” from “Step”

“Tickling Giants” from “Tickling Giants”

“Fly Away” from “Trafficked”

“Speak To Me” from “Voice from the Stone”

“Walk On Faith” from “Year by the Sea”