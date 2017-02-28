The Academy of Motion Pictures has released an apology, 24 hours after the wrong film was announced as best picture winner. The organization that produces the Oscars said that PwC takes full responsibility for the embarrassing mistake.

The mistake occurred when Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope and handed it to Faye Dunaway, who read the best picture winner as “La La Land.” Moments later the producers of “Moonlight” were informed that it was actually their film that had won the evening’s highest honor.

The statement reads: “We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.

For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

It also emerged that one of PwC’s envelope handlers, Brian Cullinan, had been tweeting just before the best picture winner was announced, and later deleted his tweets.