ABC Digital has issued an apology for mistakenly listing Amy Adams and Tom Hanks briefly on the Oscar.com site as Oscar nominees following Tuesday morning’s Academy Awards announcement.

“This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website,” ABC said in a statement. “The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press, and fans for any confusion.”

Adams was inadvertantly named one of the nominees for best actress for her work as linguist Louise Banks in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film “Arrival.” It would have been her sixth Oscar nomination.

Adams was viewed as one of more likely nominees in the category but may have seen her support eroded by also being in contention for “Nocturnal Animals.” The actual nominees were Isabelle Huppert for “Elle,” Ruth Negga for “Loving,”

Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Emma Stone for “La La Land” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Hanks was listed incorrectly as one of the nominees for best actor for his role as Capt. Chesley Sullenberger in Clint Eastwood’s biographic action-drama “Sully,” about how Sullenberger successfully landing a disabled jet airplane on the Hudson River in 2009. It would have been Hanks’ sixth nomination in the category, which he won for “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia.”