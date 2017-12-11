You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Oscars: 10 Live-Action Shorts Advance in Race

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed this year’s live-action short film race to 10 contenders.

Those advancing are:

“DeKalb Elementary,” Reed Van Dyk, director (UCLA)
“The Eleven O’Clock,” Derin Seale, director (FINCH)
“Facing Mecca,” Jan-Eric Mack, director, and Joël Jent, producer (Dschoint Ventschr Filmproduktion)
“Icebox,” Daniel Sawka, director, and Camille Cornuel, producer (Iceboxthefilmco)
“Lost Face,” Sean Meehan, director, and Sam McGarry, producer (Soma Films)
“My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, Jr., director (New York University)
“Rise of a Star,” James Bort, director, and Boris Mendza, producer (Fulldawa Films)
“The Silent Child,” Chris Overton, director, and Rachel Shenton, writer (Slick Films)
“Watu Wote/All of Us,” Katja Benrath, director (Hamburg Media School)
“Witnesses,” David Koch, director (Lux for Film, Diez Films and Paradoxal)

Members of the short films and feature animation branch will select five nominees from the shortlist. Brand screenings will be held in Los Angeles, London, New York, and San Francisco next month.

Nominees will be announced alongside all other Oscar nominations on Jan. 23.

