The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and “La La Land” was expected to do well. But with 14 nods, it’s tied for the most-nominated movie in Oscar history. Meryl Streep’s nomination was a bit of a surprise but not wholly unexpected, given how much the Academy has historically loved her work.

Check out 10 fun facts and figures about this year’s nominees (compiled with some help from the Academy):

1. With 14 nominations, “La La Land” ties the record held by “All About Eve” (1950) and “Titanic” (1997). “Titanic” won 11 awards, tying it for the winningest film along with “Ben Hur” (1959) and “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” (2003).

2. Meryl Streep extends her lead as the most nominated performer with her 20th nomination for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” She earned her first acting nomination for “The Deer Hunter” (1978). Her last win came for “The Iron Lady” (2011).

3. With a running time of 7 hours 47 minutes, best documentary feature nominee “O.J.: Made in America” is the longest film ever nominated for an Academy Award.

4. Best foreign film nominee “Tanna” is Australia’s first in the category.

5. “Kubo and the Two Strings” is the second fully animated film to be nominated in the visual effects category. The first was “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), which lost to “Jurassic Park.”

6. Thomas Newman’s best original score nomination for “Passengers” is his 14th, and brings the total for members of the Newman family (Alfred, Lionel, Emil, Thomas, David and Randy) to 90, more than any other family. Thomas Newman has yet to win, making him the most nominated living composer to have never won an Oscar.

7. “La La Land” is the first musical with original music and story to receive a best picture nomination since “All That Jazz” (1979) and the second since “Anchors Aweigh” (1945).

8. Joi McMillon, who edited “Moonlight” with Nat Sanders, is the first African American woman to ever be nominated for film editing.

9. If he wins, Damien Chazelle will be the youngest best director winner in history at 32 years old. He isn’t the youngest best director nominee in history — that honor goes to John Singleton, who was only 24 years old when he was nominated in for “Boyz n the Hood” (1991). Singleton lost to Jonathan Demme for “The Silence of the Lambs.”

10. With their nomination for sound editing, “La La Land’s” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan become the first female team to be nominated in the category.