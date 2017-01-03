Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been set to co-host the Spirit Awards on Feb. 25, the day before the Academy Awards.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET. Past Spirit Awards hosts have included Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson, Eddie Izzard, Queen Latifah and John Waters.

“From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been almost everywhere – and now their world domination will be complete when they host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “We couldn’t think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show, and look forward to having them on the beach on Saturday, February 25.”

Kroll is in “Loving” and in the Broadway production of “Oh, Hello on Broadway,’ which he created and wrote alongside Mulaney. He was the creator and star of the series “Kroll Show,” which aired for three seasons on Comedy Central, and co-starred in the FXX series “The League.”

Mulaney stars with Kroll in “Oh, Hello on Broadway.” He most recently released his stand-up comedy special “The Comeback Kid,” which received an Emmy nomination. He began working in 2008 at “Saturday Night Live” and currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions is exec producing the Spirit Awards for his third year and producer Shawn Davis returns for his 15th show. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will be co-producing the awards.