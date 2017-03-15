The National Board of Review will name the recipients of its year- end honors on November 28, the organization announced Wednesday. It also announced that Willie Geist of NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” and MSNBC ‘s “Morning Joe” will return to host the January 4 annual film awards gala, held at Cipriani 42nd Street, for the fourth year in a row.

“The NBR is thrilled to welcome the wonderful Willie Geist back to our annual celebration in January and to return to Cipriani, the evening’s longtime home,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “We look forward to being one of the first groups to announce and honor the best in year-end filmmaking achievements.”

As one of the first announcements of awards season, NBR rewards excellence in filmmaking in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, in addition to signature honors, including the William K. Everson Award for Film History, Freedom of Expression, and the NBR Spotlight Award.

Last year’s awards honored many of the films and players who went on to be the darlings of the 2017 awards season, including “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” “Arrival,” “Hell or High Water,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “The Salesman.”