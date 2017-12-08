‘My Life as a Zucchini,’ ‘Revolting Rhymes’ Top European Animation Awards

LILLE, France — “My Life as a Zucchini” and “Revolting Rhymes” topped the first European Animation Awards in Lille, France, on Friday night, scooping best feature and best TV/broadcast production respectively.

Already scoring an Academy Award nomination, Swiss Claude Barras’ “My Life as a Zucchini,” a unsentimental, though stop-motion portrayal of orphanhood, took three awards in all, more than any other title at Lille, winning for best feature animation, and also for its guitar soundtrack and writing, a win for Celine Sciamma, a distinguished director in her own right.

A two-part CGI special produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC and created by Magic Light Pictures in Berlin and Triggerfish Animation Studios in Cape Town, “Revolting Rhymes’” took the big TV award for its stylish dramatization of Roald Dahl’s poem reprises of traditional fairy tales. It also won best character design in a TV series.

In one of the most interesting decisions of Academy voters, best feature film character design went to “The Red Turtle” for a scheme which sees the landscape of a tropical island caught with stunning precision while characters are more obviously fiction creations, the nose of the protagonist castaway being reduce to a simple line. It also took best storyboard in a feature film production.

Academy voters in general showed a large predilection for 2D animation, which can be combined with bold technical decisions. Remi Chayé’s “Long Way North,” from France’s Sacrebleu Productions, won best background and character design for not only the beauty of its graphics bit daring decision to use borderless designs, apt for a movie set in the Arctic waste.

Produced by Didier Brunner’s Folivari in France and boasting a painterly water color style inspired by its children’s book original, “Ernest & Celestine,” the TV series spin-off of the highly successful movie – and the story of the friendship between a gentle bear and a feisty mice – won best background and character design in a TV series.

“Shaun the Sheep” Season 5 clinched best storyboarded.

Director of animation for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and remarkable “The Thief and the Cobbler” – 53 years in the making and still incomplete but a towering legend in animation history- Canadian-British animator Richard Williams received the first Lotte Reiniger Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the art of animation. He also took the only standing applause of the night and pointed out that it was a woman, Lotte Reiniger, whom he met when he was 23, who made the first feature-length animated feature.

In a further TV award, Cartoon Networks’ “The Amazing World of Gumball” won best writing for its tale of a 12-year-old blue cat, his adopted goldfish brother/best friend Darwin, his brilliant little sister and his rabbit parents, which constantly make the mundane extraordinary with unmistakable animation techniques. “Gumball” has already won at the BAFTAs, Annecy and Kids Choice Awards and has a slew of Annie Award nominations with one win for best animation.

Sparking one of the biggest applauses of the night, French TV series “Lastman” won for its action soundtrack.

Of shorts, already sparking buzz from its Cannes Directors’ Fortnight bow and a 2017 Annecy Fest best animated short winner, existential musical “The Burden” scooped animated short. Terry Gilliam meets Ingmar Bergman, Swede Niki Lindroth von Bahr’s short sees surreal hybrid beings singing about the difficulty of relationships, their fish heads stuck in dressing gowns, or about the dehumanizing pressures of office life, a song and dance routine performed by an office of monkeys. Alienation this year has rarely been so comedic, and sad.

“Merlot,” a daintily drawn multi-panel graduation film by Giulia Martinelli and Marta Gennari, at Piedmont’s Centro Sperimentali di Cimematografia, snagged best student film. Set in an fairy tale ocean-blue forest, its knockabout comedy sees characters and action ricocheting from one to another in frame panel.

Winner of best commissioned film, Studio Moth’s “The Last Job on Earth,” a reflection on how A.I. may replace the workforce, pictures a young girl’s lonely day at work when she is the last worker in the world.

“Peripheria,” which scored a Cesar nomination for best animated short, won best background and character design for its bold ravaged animation of a an abandoned council estate in an urban environment which reverts to savagery, described as a modern Pompeii.

The first European Animation Awards unspooled in a packed main auditorium at Lille’s modern Le Nouveau Siècle theater. The only question is how to build on this year’s success.

Europe already has a large animation industry, producing 360 toon films a year and 730 TV series, the latter for a total budgetary value of $2.5 billion.

“We have a paradox. European animation is growing, it is exported. But we have to do more. We have a responsibility to dynamize the ecosystem,” said Patrick Eveno, president of the Annecy Festival organization.

As for the Awards themselves, “I think we can still make the Emile Awards bigger,” said Peter Lord, president of the European Animation Awards, suggesting the number of categories can increase.

“With a large number of applications – close to 500 for the 16 categories – we already have a good overview of European production in 2016-2017, reflecting a high quality and large diversity,” said Jean-Paul Commin, one of the Awards founders.

There is also further cause for animation.

“Over 25,000 people in Europe are involved in animation so we have a strong potential of development in terms of membership,” he added.

The Emile Awards are named after France’s Emile Reynaud who made the four-minute animated short “Poor Pierrot” in 1892, three years before the Lumières’ live action shorts, and Emile Cohl, who shot a hand-drawn comedy, “Fantasmagorie,” in 1908 film for Gaumont.

WINNERS, THE 2017 EUROPEAN ANIMATION AWARDS

BEST FEATURE FILM

“My Life as a Zucchini,” (France, Switzerland)

BEST TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“Revolting Rhymes,” (U.K.)

BEST COMMISSIONED FILM

“The Last Job on Earth,” (U.K.)

BEST BACKGROUND AND CHARACTER DESIGN IN AN ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Peripheria,” (France)

BEST BACKGROUND AND CHARACTER DESIGN IN A TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“Ernest & Celestine,” (France)

BEST BACKGROUND AND CHARACTER DESIGN IN A

“Long Way North,” (France, Denmark)

BEST STUDENT FILM

“Merlot,” (Italy)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Burden,” (Sweden)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION IN A TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“Revolting Rhymes,” (U.K.)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION IN A FEATURE FILM PRODUCTION

“The Red Turtle”

LOTTE REINIGER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Richard Williams

BEST WRITING IN A TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“The Amazing World of Gumball,” (U.K.)

BEST WRITING IN A FEATURE FILM PRODUCTION

“My Life as a Zucchini”

BEST SOUNDTRACK IN A TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“Lastman,” (France),

BEST SOUNDTRACK IN A FEATURE FILM PRODUCTION

“My Life as a Zucchini”

BEST STORYBOARD IN A TV/BROADCAST PRODUCTION

“Shaun The Sheep” (Season 5), (U.K.)

BEST STORYBOARD IN A FEATURE FILM PRODUCTION

“The Red Turtle”