Pierce Brosnan, Freida Pinto, Connie Britton Added to Maui Honorees

Maui Film Festival announced Pierce Brosnan, Freida Pinto, and Connie Britton join Karen Gillan among the festival’s 2017 award honorees. The 18th annual event will be held from June 21-25 at the Wailea Resort in Maui.

Brosnan, a two-time Golden Globe Award nominee, producer, environmentalist, philanthropist, and artist, will receive the Pathfinder Award for his eclectic choices and charismatic performances. The award will be presented on Friday, June 23, the same night as a screening of “Poisoning Paradise,” of which Brosnan is an executive producer.

This is the second time Brosnan is being honored by the Maui Film Festival, making him the only person the festival has honored twice. In 2008, he got the Maverick Award for his activism in protecting the Earth.

On June 22, Pinto will receive the Shining Star Award, presented to a film artist who dares to dream big and delivers charismatic performances.

“After scanning the constellation of cinema stardom for a film artist who has already and deservedly enjoyed great success, and yet is still in the ascendancy of his or her career,” said Barry Rivers, founder and director of the festival, in a statement. “We are so very excited to honor Freida Pinto, whose exceptional passion and drive continue to soar, as that person.”

Four-time Emmy nominee Britton, will be awarded with the Navigator Award for carving a path of distinction in the entertainment industry. The award will be given during the festival’s opening night before a screening of “Beatriz at Dinner,” in which Britton stars.

“Where empathy, compassion, grace and kindheartedness dovetail with determination, focus and drive, film artists can breathe life into their characters and light the room and screens both large and small with their glow,” Rivers said. “Connie Britton has proven she is one of these special actors and, maybe even more importantly, a true original. We couldn’t be more pleased to be honoring her with the 2017 Maui Film Festival Navigator Award.”

Scottish actress and director Gillan will receive the Rising Star Award, given to a young film artist.

She is set to star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” set to release Dec. 20.