Margot Robbie’s ‘I, Tonya’ Soars in Opening Weekend

Margot Robbie’s “I, Tonya” has launched with an impressive $245,602 at four locations in one of the strongest platform openings of the year with $61,400 per site.

Neon’s film has been receiving awards recognition for Robbie’s portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and Allison Janney’s performance of her mother LaVona. The film is currently playing at the Landmark and Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles and at the Angelika and AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City. Neon plans to hold off on expansion until January.

The dark comedy centers on Harding’s involvement in the attack on rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan — aimed at breaking Kerrigan’s leg so she couldn’t compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Harding’s participation would eventually lead to her being stripped of her 1994 national title and banned for life from the figure skating world.

“I, Tonya” is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Steven Rogers. Sebastian Stan stars as Harding’s spouse, Jeff Gillooly, with Caitlin Carver portraying Kerrigan. Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Bojana Novakovic, and Bobby Cannavale also appear in the movie. The pic held its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Another awards contender, James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” opened in a limited release last weekend with $1.2 million at 19 locations for a $63,755 per screen average for A24. The comedy-drama finished fourth this weekend with $6.4 million as it expanded to 840 locations.

“Call Me By Your Name” posted the best three-day limited opening of the year during the Nov. 24-26 weekend with $412,932 at four locations with a $103,233 average. The coming-of-age drama took in $295,561 at the same four sites last weekend and pulled in $291,101 at nine venues this weekend.

A24’s awards candidate “Lady Bird” had the second-best platform launch of 2017 with $364,437 at four theaters during the first weekend of November for a $91,109 average. In its sixth weekend, “Lady Bird” finished ninth with $3.5 million at 1,557 venues to lift its total to $22.3 million.