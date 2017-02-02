Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps have joined Daniel Day-Lewis in the Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film about the world of high fashion in 1950s London.

Production began this week in the U.K. for Focus Features, which announced in September that it had obtained worldwide rights to the project.

Manville has been in several of Mike Leigh’s films including “Secrets and Lies” and “Another Year,” for which she received a BAFTA Best Actress nomination. Krieps’ credits include “A Most Wanted Man” and Focus Features’ Hanna.

Focus will distribute the film in the U.S. later this year with Universal Pictures handling international distribution. The film’s producers are JoAnne Sellar; Megan Ellison, through her Annapurna Pictures; and Paul Thomas Anderson. The executive producers are Peter Heslop, Adam Somner, and Daniel Lupi. Chelsea Barnard and Jillian Longnecker are overseeing production for Annapurna.

The collaboration between Anderson and Day-Lewis comes a decade after they teamed in “There Will Be Blood,” for which Day-Lewis won the Best Actor Academy Award. It’s his first film role since his Oscar-winning turn in 2012’s “Lincoln.”

The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.

News of Manville’s casting was first reported by The Film Stage.