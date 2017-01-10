“Arrival,” “Deadpool,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” have been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top movie award.

Awards contenders “Silence,” “Jackie,” “Sully,” “Loving,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “20th Century Women” and “Florence Foster Jenkins” were overlooked by voters for the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award. Nominations were announced Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Jan. 28 at the guild’s 28th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“La La Land” has emerged as a front-runner in the season, setting a record Sunday for the most Golden Globes won by a film with seven, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy. “Moonlight” won the Golden Globe for best drama.

“Deadpool” and “Lion” were the biggest surprises among the nominees — though “Deadpool” gained momentum last week with an adapted screenplay nomination from the Writers Guild of America.

The Zanuck trophy is based on voting by the 7,000 members of the PGA. The Zanuck award has become a strong indicator of Oscar sentiment in recent years, partly because it uses a preferential balloting system that’s similar to that of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The PGA and AMPAS both expanded their voting for the top film to 10 nominees in 2009. Th Academy revised its process in 2011 to system that generates between five and 10 nominees while the PGA has continued to nominate 10 contenders.

The PGA has matched the Oscar for best picture in 19 of its 27 years, though it diverged last year when the Zanuck award went to “The Big Short” and the Oscar went to “Spotlight.” The two awards matched in the previous eight years with “Birdman,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Argo,” “The Artist,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Slumdog Millionaire” and “No Country for Old Men.”

Seven of last year’s 10 PGA nominees were also nominated for Best Picture, including “The Big Short,” “Bridge of Spies,” “Brooklyn,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Martian,” “The Revenant” and “Spotlight.”

Here are the PGA nominations for the Zanuck award with producers certified by the guild:

· Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

· Deadpool

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

· Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

· Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

· Hell or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

· Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

· La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

· Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

· Manchester By the Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

· Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner