“Kate Plays Christine” director Robert Greene and “Cameraperson” director Kirsten Johnson are among the filmmakers who will receive cash prizes from Rooftop Films. Greene will be awarded a monetary grant of $15,000 to help finish his new film, “Bisbee ‘17,” and Johnson will receive a $10,000 grant to support her upcoming film, “Deadpan.” Rooftop Films is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and showcasing the work of New York City filmmakers and musicians. As part of its mission, Rooftop provides grants to filmmakers, rents equipment at low-cost to artists and non-profits, and organizes film screenings.

“The Rooftop Filmmakers Fund grant committee was blown away by the quality of applicants this year, and the projects we selected feature powerful personal stories and bold political statements—often within the same film,” said Dan Nuxoll, Artistic Director of Rooftop Films. “In a year full of confusing twists and turns, we are excited to be supporting several films that speak with bold clarity to the issues of our time, as well as delicate, playful and intimate films from a diverse group of Rooftop alumni filmmakers.”

Greene’s previous films include “Actress,” a Gotham Awards nominee about “The Wire” star Brandy Burre, and “Kate Plays Christine,” which won the 2016 Screenwriting Award from the Sundance Film Festival and looks at an actress preparing to play a suicidal news anchor. Kirsten Johnson has worked as Director of Photography on award winning documentaries like “Citizenfour” and “The Invisible War.” Her recent feature film “Cameraperson” has been shortlisted as a nominee for the 2017 Academy Awards. It’s a meditation on the complicated relationship between filmmakers and their subjects.

Past recipients include Kitty Green’s 2017 Sundance Film Festival in-competition documentary “Casting JonBenet,” Anna Rose Holmer’s “The Fits,” Ana Lily Amirpour’s 2016 Venice Film Festival Special Jury Prize-winner “The Bad Batch,” Gillian Robespierre’s indie hit “Obvious Child,” and Benh Zeitlin’s Oscar-nominated “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” Sixteen different grants were awarded to Rooftop Films alumni in 2016, including the Garbo NYC Feature Film Grants, the inaugural Nice Shoes Color Correction Feature Film Grant and Sound Lounge Sound Mix Feature Film Grant. The program was supported by Brigade, Eastern Effects, Edgeworx Studios, Technological Cinevideo Services (TCS), Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV), and The Adrienne Shelley Foundation.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2016 ROOFTOP FILMMAKERS’ FUND GRANTS

Rooftop Films / Garbo NYC $15,000 Feature Film Grant:

Robert Greene, “Bisbee ‘17”

Rooftop Films / Garbo NYC $10,000 Feature Film Grant:

Kirsten Johnson, “Deadpan”

Rooftop Films / Brigade Festival Publicity Grant:

Joshua Weinstein, “Menashe”

Rooftop Films / Nice Shoes Color Correction Feature Film Grant:

Yoni Brook, “The Experience Designer”

Rooftop Films / Sound Lounge Sound Mix Feature Film Grant:

Sara Dosa, “The Road Through Invisible”

Rooftop Films / Eastern Effects Equipment Grant:

Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Monsters and Men”

Rooftop Films / Technological Cinevideo Services Camera Grant:

Ja’Tovia Gary, “The Evidence of Things Not Seen”

Rooftop Films / Edgeworx Post-Production Grant:

Petra Costa, “Impeachment”

Rooftop Films / Adrienne Shelly Foundation Short Film Grant For Women:

Naima Ramos-Chapman, “Piu Piu”

Rooftop Films / DCTV Equipment and Services Short Film Grant:

Alexa Lim Haas, “Agua Viva”

St. John McKay, “Suicide Mondays”

Rooftop Filmmakers’ Fund Short Film Grant:

Merete Mueller, “The Blue Room”

John Wilson, “The Road to Magnasanti”

Hillary Campbell, “Uncle Jim”

The Kayla Thomas Filmmaker Grant:

Laura Stewart, “Welcome”

Cara Cusumano, “Shipwrecked”