Kevin Hart Wants to Host the Oscars

Hosting the Oscars is on Kevin Hart’s bucket list, the standup and film star says.

“It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career,” Hart told Variety. “It would be great to say I had that moment.”

Hart revealed his Oscar ambitions during a cover story for Variety on his upcoming movie “Captain Underpants” and his new memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up.”

Serving as emcee for the Academy Awards would put Hart in the company of some comedy greats. Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jon Stewart are among those who have previously served as the show’s host. Hart, whose film credits include “Ride Along” and “Central Intelligence,” has the endorsement of some high-profile Hollywood players.

“Book him right now,” says Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal. “They’d be lucky if he offers that service. You couldn’t have a bigger star.”

Jack Black, Hart’s co-star on the upcoming “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” agrees, saying he’d be “an amazing host.”

Of course, it won’t be next year. Jimmy Kimmel is already slated to come back to emcee the event, with producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd also returning. Hart sounds sanguine about having to wait.

“When the time is right I believe it’s going to happen,” says Hart. “I’m not going anywhere. The Oscars aren’t going anywhere. It will happen when it happens.”