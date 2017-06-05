Maui Film Festival Announces Karen Gillan as Rising Star Award Recipient

Scottish actress and director Karen Gillan will receive the 2017 Maui Film Festival Rising Star Award. The 18th annual festival will be held from June 21-25 at the Wailea Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

Gillan has worked in both comedy and drama in films and on television. She is set to star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” set to release Dec. 20.

Gillan recently reprised her role of Nebula in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and co-starred opposite Emma Watson and Tom Hanks in the motion picture “The Circle.” She also completed production on her feature film directorial debut, “The Party’s Just Beginning,” which she wrote and stars in. Her other credits include “The Big Short” and “Doctor Who.

“Perfection and synchronicity in the Universe work in mysterious ways. Among them is the opportunity to honor Karen Gillan with the Maui Film Festival’s 2017 Rising Star Award — under the stars and lit by the moon at the Celestial Cinema — for the way her work has enriched us all through her eclectic and powerful performances to date and, I’m sure, in many triumphant decades yet to come,” said Barry Rivers, founder and director of the festival.

The Maui Film Festival Rising Star Award honors a young film artist. Previous honorees include Brie Larson, Scott Eastwood, and Garrett Hedlund.

The award will be presented June 24 at the Celestial Cinema.