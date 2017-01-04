Longtime Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg has been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement award from the publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild.

Katzenberg, chairman of DreamWorks New Media, will receive the award at the Publicists Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 24.

Katzenberg joined with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen in 1994 to co-found DreamWorks SKG, which produced best picture Academy Award winners ”American Beauty,” “Gladiator” and “A Beautiful Mind.” In 2004, DreamWorks Animation was spun off as a publicly traded company with Katzenberg as CEO.

DreamWorks Animation has gone on to release 33 films. It was acquired by Comcast in August for $3.8 billion with Katzenberg segueing to his current position as head of DreamWorks New Media.

Henri Bollinger, chairman of the Publicists Luncheon Awards committee, said, ”From the outset of his career, Jeffrey has demonstrated an ability to incorporate the essence of entertainment into a wide spectrum of projects. This has led to an unprecedented track record which continues to evolve with each passing year.”

ICG national president Steven Poster said, “Jeffrey Katzenberg is one of the giants of our industry, a man who has brought us some of the greatest films of our generation, be they live action or animation.”

Before launching DreamWorks, Katzenberg served 10 years as chairman of Walt Disney Studios, where he oversaw “Good Morning, Vietnam”; “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Pretty Woman” along with leading a renaissance of animation with “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Prior to Disney, Katzenberg was president of production at Paramount Studios, where he oversaw “Star Trek,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Beverly Hills Cop.”

”I am thrilled and honored by this recognition,” Katzenberg said. “It’s wonderful to be involved in an event that appreciates that the promotion for a film is often as creative, entertaining and engaging as the film itself. Publicists are the unsung heroes of our business, and I’ve gotten to work with so many great ones, which makes this award that much more meaningful to me.”