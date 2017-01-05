Magnolia Pictures and Amazon Studios have released a powerful new trailer for “I Am Not Your Negro,” a month ahead of its Feb. 3 theatrical release.

In it, the late author James Baldwin describes the depressing state of American race relations.

The movie, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, is directed by Raoul Peck and based on a manuscript for “Remember This House” as an account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends — Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. Baldwin had completed 30 pages at the time of his death in 1987.

”There are days when you wonder what your role is in this country and what your future is in it,” Baldwin says in an interview. “I can’t be a pessimist because I’m alive.”

The film is described by Magnolia as “a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material.”

Critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review for Variety that the film “takes a kaleidoscopic journey through the life and mind of James Baldwin, whose voice speaks even more powerfully today than it did 50 years ago.”

“I Am Not Your Negro” was nominated for an IDA and Gotham Award and is up for a Spirit Award.

Watch the trailer — which includes several uses of the n-word — below: