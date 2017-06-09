HFPA Elects Meher Tatna as President, Replacing Lorenzo Soria

Meher Tatna has been elected president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2017-2018 year.

The Indian journalist succeeds outgoing president Lorenzo Soria, who had served two one-year terms.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and to continue to work alongside my fellow international journalists as we approach the organization’s 75th anniversary,” said Tatna. “We have a renewed focus and energy to further support our philanthropic efforts, and we will remain true to our mission in recognizing and shining a light on great stories and performances leading up to, and during, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.”

Anke Hofmann was elected vice president. Ali Sar was tapped for the treasurer’s post and Janet Nepales was elected as executive secretary. Members of the board of directors are Soria, Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Yoram Kahana and Ruben Nepales with Kirpi Ballesteros as the alernate.

Tatna was born in Mumbai, India, and moved to the U.S. where she received a degree in economics from Brandeis University. She has been a member of the HFPA since 2002 and has served in its administration for the past 12 years, including as vice president (2015-2017), treasurer (2007-2009, 2013-2015), and executive secretary (2005-2007, 2009-2011).

Tatna has previously written for various publications in India, and currently writes for Singapore daily The New Paper. She will preside over the HFPA’s 75th Golden Globe Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

The HFPA Grants Banquet will be held Aug. 2 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.