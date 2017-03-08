The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Wednesday. The ceremony will again be produced by Dick Clark Productions and air live on NBC coast-to-coast.

The network’s telecast of the 74th Globes ceremony in January averaged 20 million viewers and a 5.6 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen data. That was an 8 percent gain on 2015’s numbers, while the annual Oscars telecast, a much-higher rated program overall, hit a 9-year low on Feb. 26.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pushed the phase one Oscar balloting window fully into January last season, leaving the Globes with an air date right in the thick of voting. Highlights included Meryl Streep’s rousing Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech (she ultimately picked up an Academy bid in a competitive lead actress race) and “La La Land’s” impressive sweep of its categories (the musical ultimately tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations).

This year’s Golden Globe best picture winners were “Moonlight” and “La La Land.” TV winners included “Atlanta,” “The Crown” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

While the Academy has not yet announced this year’s Oscar voting timeline, the 90th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018.