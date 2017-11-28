Grammy Best Music Film Nominations Go to ‘Long Strange Trip,’ ‘The Defiant Ones’

“One More Time With Feeling,” “Long Strange Trip,” “The Defiant Ones,” “Soundbreaking,” and “Two Trains Runnin'” have received Grammy nominations for best music film.

The nominations were announced Tuesday with the winner unveiled Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — the Touring Years” won the category this year.

“One More Time with Feeling,” directed by Andrew Dominik, documents Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ recording their 16th studio album, “Skeleton Tree,” following the death of Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur in a fall from a cliff.

“Long Strange Trip” is a sprawling four-hour documentary about the history of the Grateful Dead and its place in cultural history. It’s directed by Amir Bar-Lev. Martin Scorsese was one of the executive producers. The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival.

“The Defiant Ones,” directed by Allen Hughes, aired on HBO. It explores the partnership between producers Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre and their roles in a series of key events in contemporary culture.



“Soundbreaking” is a PBS documentary miniseries consisting of eight episodes documenting the art of music production and recording. The series, which has the full title “Soundbreaking: Stories From the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music,” began public airing in November, 2016, after being previews at SXSW.

“Two Trains Runnin'” explores the events that unfolded in Mississippi in the summer of 1964, when Freedom Summer coincided with the hunt for blues musicians Son House and Skip James. Common narrates the film which features music by Gary Clark Jr., with performances by Lucinda Williams, Buddy Guy, Valerie June, and the North Mississippi Allstars. Sam Pollard directed.