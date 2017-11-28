‘Get Out’ Wins Three Prizes at Gotham Awards

The Gotham Independent Film Awards, the Iowa caucus of Oscars season, kicked off on Monday night in downtown Manhattan. Jordan Peele picked up multiple awards, sweeping best screenplay and breakthrough director for “Get Out.” He also picked up the audience award for his horror drama released by Universal Pictures.

“When I started to write this film I set out to make a movie that would be my favorite movie that I had never seen,” Peele said of the horror drama released by Universal Pictures. “I didn’t know it would actually ever get made.”

He added: “It’s so important that we support these voices from the outside, these perspective we haven’t seen, we haven’t heard. They will resonate. We need these stories.”

Timothee Chalamet, 21, received the breakthrough actor award for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name,” a gay love story set in Italy directed by Luca Guadagnino. “A big and tall thank you to my dance partner Armie Hammer for being so god damn talented,” Chalamet said about his onscreen co-star.

John Cameron Mitchell emceed the dinner at Cipriani Wall Street with a quasi-political monologue that tanked in the ballroom, met with almost no laughter or applause. “It’s a weird time,” said the director of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” “So we hashtag resist because we’re panicking and we want to do the right thing so hard.”

Al Gore, a career tribute winner and the producer of the documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel,” took a moment in his speech to give a shout out to “my Nashville peeps” Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. “‘Big Little Lies’ was awesome,” says the vice president, offering a ringing endorsement of the HBO mini-series. (“We are going to solve this crisis,” he said later about climate change.)

“Get Out” leads the nominations with four, while Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” has three along with Kogonada’s “Columbus.”

In addition to “Get Out,” films nominated for best feature are “Call Me By Your Name,” “I, Tonya,” “Good Time” and “The Florida Project.”

IFP’s 27th annual Gotham Awards will also present tributes to Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman, and Al Gore.

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Breakthrough Actor

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes (YouTube)

Best Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project (A24)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Good Time (A24)

I, Tonya (NEON/30WEST)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island (Netflix)

Whose Streets? (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Best Actor*

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress*

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON/30WEST)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

* The 2017 Best Actor/Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award for ensemble performance to Mudbound, The award will go to actors Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks.

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Atlanta (FX Networks)

Better Things (FX Networks)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Fleabag (Amazon)

Search Party (TBS)