Goldie Hawn Is Busier Than Ever With Her Foundation

There has been a 15-year gap between Goldie Hawn’s movies, but she has been busy during that time with her writing and her foundation.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Hawn says she set up the Hawn Foundation to help children be more resilient and deal with a changed future.

“Some of them will be the leaders of our country, that’s why I created the foundation,” she says. “I would say for the love of children.”

She wrote a curriculum called the MindUp Program, which was published by Scholastic, and has been in use in the U.S. since 2003 as well as in the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Serbia and Mexico. There are 1 million children in the program.

Based on the pillars of neuroscience, awareness, positive psychology and social-emotional learning, the program also encompasses lessons for administrators, teachers, parents and therapists.

“We’ve made tremendous strides and so many children have this new way of learning,” she says. “Children always have been my goal, their lives worth saving and their minds worth nurturing. They are the future.”

Children who are experiencing stress — whether from parents’ divorce, bullying in school or violence in school — are taught practices to cope.

The idea behind MindUp is that happy, well-adjusted children have a more-enhanced ability to learn and flourish. To this end, the children are taught yoga and mindfulness.

She has also co-written a book on the subject, “10 Mindful Minutes: Giving Our Children — and Ourselves — the Social and Emotional Skills to Reduce Stress and Anxiety for Healthier, Happy Lives,” which was on the New York Times bestseller list in 2012.

Before that Hawn co-authored a memoir “Goldie: A Lotus Grows in the Mud.”

“[Writing’s] in my blood now that I’m in a certain time in my life,” she says.

She’s considering writing another book or two, she says. One’s theme would be love.

“There’s another book in me about children and development. Mothers and caregivers can pick it up and really look at children’s developing brain till they go into puberty, which is very difficult for children, and their parents too.

“My brain doesn’t stop thinking.

“I’m working on my foundation a lot,” she says “I’m working on a few other things, my life is very full, it’s not about the next movie.”

While she would welcome the opportunity to act in another film, it has to be something worthy, “it’s not just another movie, but a movie that you believe in.”