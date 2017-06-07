‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

Box office leader “Wonder Woman” has won the top prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards.

The event was held Tuesday night at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and drew more than 1,000 attendees.

Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad’s work for the “What She Is” trailer for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” won the best of show prize along with the top honor for best fantasy/adventure trailer. Warner’s “Lego Batman” won five awards.

The Golden Trailer Awards go to 115 different categories but only 17 were handed out live on Tuesday at the Saban. A selection of the winning trailers can be seen at the Golden Trailer Awards’ website.

Warner Bros., which includes HBO and New Line Cinema, took 26 awards. Fox, (including 20th Century, Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won a total of 15, while Disney, and Netflix each took seven. Universal, Sony (including Screen Gems), and Lionsgate each earned six.

Among vendors, Mark Woollen & Associates took 10 trophies, followed by AV Squad with eight. Trailer Park and Concept Arts both won six while Buddha Jones and Create Advertising took home five. Creative agency LA was awarded eight awards for its trailer and poster campaigns.

Wayne Brady served as host and master of ceremonies for the second year in a row. Presenters included Elisabeth Rohm, Pooch Hall, Chad Stahelski, Sugar-Lyn Beard, Tichina Arnold, and Dania Ramirez.

Judges included Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Jon Watts, Kenneth Branagh, David Cross, Matthew Modine, Craig Mann, Avram Noble Ludwig, Mark Osbourne, Li Bingbing, Anthony McCarten, and Stahelski.

AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:

Best Of Show

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Opening Weekend

Captain America: Civil War, Disney/ Marvel

Best Action

Baby Driver, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Create Advertising London

Best Animation / Family

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

Best Comedy

The House, New Line Cinema, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy /Adventure

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Open Road Entertainment/ AV Squad

Best Horror

IT, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

Manchester By The Sea, Amazon Studios/ Roadside Attractions, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Logan, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Trailer

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Teaser

Blade Runner: 2049, Warner Bros., Wild Card

Best Thriller

A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Golden Fleece

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Most Original Trailer

The Nice Guys, Warner Bros, Big Picture

Trashiest Trailer

Bad Santa 2, Broad Green Pictures, mOcean

OTHER AWARDS

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1 million)

Deep Water: The Real Story, Blackfella Films, The Trace House

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Romance

The Light Between Oceans, DreamWorks, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Original Score

La La Land, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

Atomic Blonde, Universal/Focus, AV Squad

Best Trailer – No Movie

The Kill Team, Cornerstone, Intermission Film

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Activision, gnet

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

I Am Not Your Negro, Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Collide, Universum Film GmbH, Trailerhaus GmbH,

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

David Brent: Life On The Road, eOne, The Editpool

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

I am Bolt, Universal Pictures International, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Lion, The Weinstein Company, Zealot

Best Foreign Graphics in a Trailer

Loving Vincent, Cinema Management Group, Zealot UK

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

Evolution, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Jawbone, Vertigo Releasing, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Raw, Focus World, Motive

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

My Cousin Rachel, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Create Advertising London

Best Foreign Teaser

Lady Macbeth, Altitude Film Entertainment, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

The Girl With All The Gifts, Saban Films, Picture Production Company

Best Foreign Trashiest Trailer

The Lure, Janus Films, Jump Cut

Golden Fleece Foreign

A Few Less Men, Studio Canal, The Solid State

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Evolution, IFC Midnight, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

John Wick: Chapter 2, Lionsgate, AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Baywatch, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

13 th , Netflix, AV Squad

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

Arrival, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Doctor Strange, Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Train to Busan, Well Go USA Entertainment

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Moonlight, A24 Films, GrandSon

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Don’t Breathe, Screen Gems, The Refinery

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Moonlight, A24 Films, GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

La La Land, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

La La Land, Lionsgate, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, Warner Bros., The Editpool

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, Disney/ Marvel, Aspect

Best Teaser TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sausage Party, Sony Pictures, Viacom Velocity

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Cure for Wellness, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Video Game TV Spot

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Sony PlayStation, PlayStation Creative

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Assassin’s Creed, 20th Century Fox, Rogue Planet

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Sully: Miracle On The Hudson, Warner Bros., The Editpool

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos, Netflix, Transit

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Simpsons, FX Networks, We Are Royale

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Last Week Tonight, HBO, mOcean

Best Documentary (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Get Me Roger Stone, Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Big Little Lies, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 1, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

The Silent Valley, HBO Europe, Good Hands

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story, FX Networks

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld, HBO, Motive

Best Independent (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, Netflix, Create Advertising Group

Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld, HBO, Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Better Call Saul S2, Netflix, Buddha Jones

Best Promo for a TV Network

Netflix Empowering Women, Netflix, mOcean

Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Legion, FX Network, Create Advertising Group

Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Designated Survivor, ABC Entertainment Marketing, In-House

Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

American Horror Story, FX Networks

Best Action Poster

The Magnificent Seven, Sony, Ignition

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

Pete’s Dragon, Walt Disney Studios, Cold Open

Best Billboard

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Comedy Poster

The Nice Guys, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Documentary Poster

Lo and Behold, Magnolia Pictures, P+A

Best Drama Poster

Hacksaw Ridge, Lionsgate, LA

Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Best Foreign Poster

The Man Who Was Thursday, Picturesque Films, Good Hands

Best Horror Poster

Alien: Covenant, 20th Century Fox, InSync Plus

Best Independent Poster

Moonlight, A24, InSync Plus

Best International Poster

Get Out, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Motion Poster

The Birth of a Nation, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive

Best Romance Poster

La La Land, Lionsgate, LA

Best Summer 2017 Blockbuster Poster

Wonder Woman, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Teaser Poster

Kong: Skull Island, Warner Bros., Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Thriller Poster

Split, Universal Pictures, LA

Best Video Game Poster

Halo Wars 2, 343 Industries/ Microsoft Studios, Concept Arts, Inc.

Best Wildposts

Dr. Strange, Walt Disney Studios, LA

Most Original Poster

Simpsons 600, FXX, LA

Trashiest Poster

Jon Glaser Loves Gear, truTV, BPG

Best Comedy TV Series Poster

The Simpsons 600, FX Network, The Refinery

Best Documentary/Reality TV Series Poster

American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, FX Networks, Ignition

Best Drama/Action TV Series Poster

Big Little Lies, HBO, Leroy & Rose

Best Horror/Thriller TV Series Poster

Fight of the Living Dead, YouTube Red, Cold Open

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

Arrival, Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative

Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)

truTV, truTV and Movement Strategy

Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game

Fantastic Contraption, Northway Games, kertgartner.com,

Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product

The Tale of Thomas Burberry, Black Label Productions, Intermission Film

Best Viral Campaign

Rings, Paramount Pictures, Thinkmodo

Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit

Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series

Fargo S3, FX, LA

Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand

"Universe", Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Laboratories

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Paramount, Greenhaus GFX

Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series

Big Little Lies, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Radio / Audio Spot

The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Trailer for Book or Novel

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros., Jax

Best Film Festival Poster

Madame Butterfly, Thunderbird Releasing, Picture Production Company

Best Film Festival Trailer

America’s Art Colony, Crash & Sue’s, Provincetown International Film Festival