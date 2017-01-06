While some may choose popcorn as their snack of choice for this year’s Golden Globes, over a thousand of the biggest names in Hollywood will be dining in the Beverly Hilton on a three course menu curated by Chef Alberico Nunziata. Read on to find out what Golden Globe attendees, seated in hotel’s International Ballroom, will be served this Sunday night.

The first course, an appetizer, mixes herb roasted golden and red beats with watermelon radish, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, grapefruit and roasted pistachios to create a unique golden beet salad, served with a ceviche lime dressing.

The entree pairs Chilean sea bass and filet mignon for a plate topped with flavors galore. A celery puree and house-made sun-dried tomato pesto with lemon oil top the roasted Chilean sea bass. The filet mignon, on the other hand, will be grilled and served with 24-month age Parmigianino risotto, dotted with wild mushrooms and broccolini flowers seasoned lightly with garlic.

Of course, Nunziata couldn’t forget the vegetarians, who can savor a creamy mushroom risotto along with his seasonal vegetables.

As a final course, attendees may choose between three dessert options all plated with strawberry relish and coulis. The first, a delizia, is a traditional Neapolitan almond cake with orange mascarpone cream. Next, profiteroles, topped with crunch sugared almonds and chocolate sauce, filled end to end with amaretto vanilla cream. Lastly, attendees will be served a chocolate gianduja crunch bar, layered with praline gianduja and chocolate amaretto mouse on hazelnut crunch.