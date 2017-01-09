The 2017 Golden Globes broadcast was fairly mundane, punctuated by powerful speeches from the winners.

Here are 10 of the most memorable quotes from the awards show.

“People are wondering what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days, we’re gonna find out!” — host Jimmy Fallon, referencing “Game of Thrones” childish king and Donald Trump’s upcoming election in his opening monologue.

“The film ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ is nominated. The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s tough to book.” — host Jimmy Fallon in his opening monologue.

“Thank you, first of all, to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it’s made more amazing by the fact that I’ll be able to say that I won this at the last ever Golden Globes. I don’t mean to be gloomy. It’s just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘foreign,’ and ‘press’ in the title.” — Hugh Laurie upon winning best drama actor.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” Sofia Vergara, before introducing the three Miss Golden Globes, one of whom is underage.

“This is for all the women, women of color, and colorful people, whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you. We see you.” — Tracee Ellis Ross upon winning best comedy actress.

“To all the people who believed in this piece of work. It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream money maker. But it does screams art. It does scream heart.” — Viola Davis upon winning best supporting actress drama.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.” — Meryl Streep upon winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” — Meryl Streep upon winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“I’m really looking forward to the documentary they’re going to make about this year’s Golden Globes called ‘Beard Parade 2017.'” — presenter Jon Hamm, one of many bushy beards to take the stage (Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Casey Affleck also sported facial hair).

“I call our next presenter Leo. He calls me, ‘Will you hold my drink please?'” — host Jimmy Fallon introducing presenter Leonardo DiCaprio.

Watch Streep’s full speech below: