The annual MTV Movie Awards have a makeover coming this year as for the first time ever, movie and television categories will both be represented on the show.

Nominees were unveiled Thursday. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” led the pack with six mentions. Additionally, the actor and actress categories have been combined into non-gendered fields for movies and TV shows.

Two more categories will be announced closer to the ceremony. Voting is open now at MTV.com.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held on May 7. Full list of nominees below.

Movie of the Year

“Beauty and the Beast”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Show of the Year

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best Villain

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”

Best Documentary

“13TH”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best Reality Competition

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Best Hero

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker

“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You” – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

“This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – “Logan”

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American Story

“Black-ish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best Fight Against the System

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”