You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Female Directors Shut Out of Golden Globes Nominations

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of A24

Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations.

In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and in the case of “Wonder Woman,” massive box office as well, the slight was seen as significant.

Gerwig, who has acted in numerous films, had never directed a feature before “Lady Bird.” The push to hire and recognize female directors has intensified in the wake of the Academy’s efforts to improve diversity and the massive sexual harassment scandals that are gripping Hollywood.

Instead, the HFPA nominated Guillermo del Toro, whose “The Shape of Water” had the most noms overall, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg. Spielberg previously won Globes for directing “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List.”

“Lady Bird” stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf were nominated for Golden Globes for best actress, comedy and supporting actress, respectively. Among other honors, “Lady Bird” won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Ronan stars as the title character in “Lady Bird,” a high school senior who deals with a strict mother, college plans and boys in early-2000s Sacramento, Calif.

However, Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” did receive a best foreign film nomination. The Cambodia-set film’s dialogue is in Khmer, French and English.

More Film

  • Golden Globes 2018 Nominations: First-Time Nominees

    Golden Globes Nominations: First-Timers Break Through

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • Golden Globe statues appear on stage

    Golden Globes Music Nominees Include Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • Greta Gerwig Among Female Directors Shut

    Female Directors Shut Out of Golden Globes Nominations

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • 2018 Golden Globe Nominations Scorecard by

    Golden Globes Leaderboard: 'Shape of Water,' Fox Searchlight Top List of Nominees

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • The Shape of Water

    Golden Globes Nominations: 'Shape of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' Score Big

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • Japan Box Office: ‘Kamen Rider’ Roars

    Japan Box Office: ‘Kamen Rider’ Roars to Top Spot

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

  • Time Square Station Explosion

    NYPD Investigating Explosion in Times Square Station, Suspect in Custody

    Despite a best picture, comedy or musical nomination for “Lady Bird” and widespread acclaim for its first-time director, Greta Gerwig, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with an all-male group for the 2018 best director nominations. In a year in which Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” and Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received universal praise — and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad