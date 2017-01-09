In a series of tweets Monday, President-elect Donald Trump renewed his social-media attack on Meryl Streep, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” in response to her criticism of him at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Earlier, Trump called Streep a “Hillary lover” in an interview with The New York Times following the awards ceremony.

