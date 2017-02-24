“Deadpool” and “This Is Us” have won the top awards from the Publicists Guild for last year’s best publicity campaigns.

Fox’s “Deadpool” topped “Sausage Party,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “The Jungle Book” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” for the Maxwell Weinberg publicist showmanship motion picture award. “Deadpool” was a massive surprise hit with more than $700 million in worldwide grosses and a campaign that stressed Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed comic performance — along with lying on a bearskin rug.

NBC’s “This Is Us” won over “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and “Speechless” for the TV award.

The International Cinematographers Guild presented the winners Friday at the 54th Annual ICG publicists awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Honorees previously announced include Denzel Washington, Ryan Murphy, Jeffrey Katzenberg and BWR founding partner Nanci Ryder.

Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, executive in charge of publicity for the Screen Actors Guild awards, won the Les Mason Award. Grae Drake, senior editor at Rotten Tomatoes took the press award. Brent Simon of M Time won the international award.

Andrew Schwartz won the trophy for excellence in unit still photography for motion pictures and John Johnson was presented with the excellence in unit still photography for television award.

Murphy, who received the award from Sarah Paulson, evoked a major laugh when he joked about a potential series with political overtones: “I look at Sarah Paulson and think of Kellyanne Conway.”