Chelsea Handler to Host HFPA Grants Banquet

Chelsea Handler will serve as host for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet, set for August 2 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Presenters for the evening, which awards more than $2.6 million in funds to a range of non-profits, will include Ava DuVernay, Bob Odenkirk, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Moss, Chrissy Metz, Robert Pattinson and Stan Lee.

Tony Award nominee Keala Settle will perform at the dinner.

For 25 years, the HFPA has been making charitable contributions to entertainment-related organizations with the proceeds from television rights to the Golden Globes. The organization has provided more than 1,500 scholarships and helped restore more than 90 historic films.

Grants have gone to universities including UCLA and NYU, organizations such as AFI and Sundance, film preservationists such as the Film Foundation, and projects including the Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles, the Echo Park Film Center and the Last Remaining Seats.

“We are delighted to welcome Chelsea Handler as the host of this year’s annual Grants Banquet,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “Not only is she a wonderful comedian, but she’s also a socially conscious and outspoken activist. With her help, we will continue the HFPA’s mission of opening doors for underrepresented students, preserving the rich history of television and film, and ushering in the next generation of storytellers and artists.”