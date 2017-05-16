Carol Burnett, Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick to Receive AFI Honorary Doctorates

The American Film Institute will confer honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degrees on Carol Burnett, Marshall Herskovitz, and Edward Zwick at its commencement ceremony on June 5 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Herskovitz and Zwick are graduates of the AFI Class of 1975. The date of AFI’s commencement exercises marks the 50th anniversary of the American Film Institute’s formation in 1967. AFI noted Tuesday that 2017 also marks the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Past recipients include Robert Altman, Maya Angelou, Saul Bass, Kathryn Bigelow, Mel Brooks, Anne V. Coates, Clint Eastwood, Roger Ebert, Nora Ephron, James Earl Jones, Lawrence Kasdan, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Angela Lansbury, John Lasseter, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Towne, Cicely Tyson, Haskell Wexler, and John Williams.

Burnett has received six Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards and the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Herskovitz won four Primetime Emmy Awards. He and Zwick teamed up on “My So-Called Life,” “Nashville,” “Once and Again” and “Thirtysomething.” He received a best picture Academy Award nomination for “Traffic” and has producing credits on “Blood Diamond,” “Legends of the Fall,” and “The Last Samurai.”

Zwick won a best picture Academy Award for “Shakespeare in Love.” His directing credits include “Blood Diamond,” “Legends of the Fall,” “The Last Samurai,” “Courage Under Fire,” “The Siege,” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

He has been an AFI Trustee since 2003, and is currently Vice Chair of the Board. He runs with the production banner the Bedford Falls Company with Herskovitz.