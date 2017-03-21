BAFTA Los Angeles has announced the date of Oct. 27 for its 2017 edition of the Britannia Awards, which will once again take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The awards are given to British and international talent for their contributions in entertainment.

“After an overwhelmingly successful ceremony in 2016, we are looking forward to once again celebrating those among us who not only define excellence, but inspire others to do the same,” said Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA LA.

The 2016 ceremony, which also took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in October and was hosted by British actor and comedian Ben “Doc Brown” Smith, celebrated six stars from both sides of the Atlantic and from across the acting and directing spectrum.

The honorees were Ang Lee, who received the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing; Samuel L. Jackson, who was honored with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment; Ricky Gervais, who was given the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy; Ewan McGregor, who was awarded the Britannia Humanitarian Award; Felicity Jones, who was honored with the British Artist of the Year; and finally Jodie Foster, who took home the prestigious Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.