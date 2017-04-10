“Breathe,” a true life medical drama, is getting a prime awards season release date.

The film will open in limited release on October 13, 2017, Variety has learned. It will continue to add theaters throughout the fall.

There are a number of wide releases on that date, including “The Snowman,” a thriller with Michael Fassbender; “mother!,” a drama that teams director Daren Aronofsky with Jennifer Lawrence; “Marshall,” a biopic about Thurgood Marshall; and “The Foreigner,” an action thriller with Jackie Chan.

“Breathe” stars Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Hacksaw Ridge”) and Claire Foy (Netflix’s “The Crown”). It follows Robin Cavendish, who becomes paralyzed from the neck down at the age of 28. Along with his wife, Diana, he travels the world to become an advocate for the disabled. Along with a friend, his friend Teddy Hall, he helped invent a wheelchair with a respirator that gave him greater mobility. The film sounds like it has the makings of a true Oscar contender.

Bleecker Street and Participant Media are teaming to distribute the picture. Andy Serkis, best known for his motion-capture work as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” series, makes his directorial debut with the picture. William Nicholson, an Oscar nominee for “Shadowlands” and “Gladiator,” wrote the script, and Oscar-winner Robert Richardson (“The Aviator,” “Hugo”) did the cinematography.