It’s hard to beat Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s “La La Land” best picture mix-up, but there were some other quotes from the Oscars telecast that deserve to be mentioned.

In case you missed them, here are ten of the best quotes from the 2017 Academy Awards.

“Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke, come up here. ‘Moonlight’ has won best picture.” — “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz after he and the rest of the “La La Land” team took the Dolby Theater stage to accept best picture. Unfortunately, the announcement was incorrect, as someone had given Beatty the wrong envelope.

“Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump, I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone. Thanks to him! It has been an amazing year for movies: black people saved NASA and white people saved jazz. That’s what you call progress.” — Jimmy Kimmel in one of his jabs at President Trump during his opening monologue.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us.” — Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal on Donald Trump’s proposed Mexico border wall before he presented best animated feature.

“We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world that embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other.” — Rich Howard, co-director of animated feature winner “Zootopia,” added to the political theme of the evening.

“Linus, on behalf of all of us, we’re so sorry with what happened in Sweden last week. We hope your friends are okay.” — Jimmy Kimmel to “La La Land” cinematographer and Oscar-winner Linus Sandgren, a Swede whose country was incorrectly called the site of a terrorist attack by Trump.

“This is dedicated to all the kids who sing in the rain and the moms who let them.” — best original song winner Benj Pasek in his acceptance speech for his work on “City of Stars” from “La La Land.”

“A moment like this is the confluence of luck and opportunity.” — Emma Stone (“La La Land”) in her acceptance speech for best actress, for which she beat out Meryl Streep, Isabelle Hupert, Ruth Negga, and Natalie Portman.

“People ask me all the time — what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories — the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.” — Viola Davis, upon accepting the best supporting actress Oscar for “Fences.” Davis is the 10th actress to win a Tony and Oscar for the same role.

“I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhuman law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the U.S. and our enemies categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression” — Best foreign film winner Asghar Farhadi, via a statement. Farhadi is from Iran.

“Tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith. The power of art is that it transcends all these things.” — President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs making it known that the Academy supports artists from around the world and from all faiths.