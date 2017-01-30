Best and Worst Dressed From the SAG Awards Red Carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Award had many debatable fashions, as usual.

Since the SAG Awards honor the best in both television and film, there was a steady stream of red carpet arrival looks to evaluate.

For us, many of the leading ladies missed: Nicole Kidman, Taraji P. Henson, and Emily Blunt all made our worst-dressed list.

Amy Adams predictably made our best dressed list, as did Evan Rachel Wood (who’s opted to wear suits instead of dresses this awards season).

Stripes were definitely the big trend of the night, with Michelle Dockery, Michelle Williams and Mayim Bialik all wearing variations on the trend — some more successful than the others.

Newcomers like “Stranger Things” Milly Bobbie Brown and “Captain Fantastic’s” Annalise Basso made the most of their SAG debuts and proved you can wear red on the red carpet.

And let’s not forget the dapper men: Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, James Marsden and Rami Malek.

