‘Beauty and the Beast’ Returning for One-Week Awards Run at Two Locations

Disney is making an awards season push for its live-action “Beauty and the Beast” with a one-week re-release starting Dec. 1 at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles and AMC Empire 25 in New York.

The film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office and is the year’s highest domestic grosser with $504 million.

Members of AMPAS, BAFTA, ACE, ADG, ASC, CAS, DGA, HFPA, MPEG, MPSE, PGA, WGA, CDG and VES will be admitted with a guest to screenings at both theaters with valid membership card. The film was released domestically on March 16.

Golden Globe nomination ballots are due back on Dec. 7 and Screen Actors Guild ballots are due on Dec. 10.

“Beauty and the Beast” is directed by Bill Condon and based on the 1991 animated film. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the villager who woos Belle; Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s father; Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Ewan McGregor as Lumière, the candelabra; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe.

“Beauty and the Beast” is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice.