ROME — Two prominent Iranian Americans, engineer Anousheh Ansari, known as the first female space tourist, and Dr. Firouz Naderi, director of Solar Systems Exploration at NASA, will represent Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi and his film “The Salesman” at the upcoming Oscars ceremony, Farhadi’s publicist has announced.

Farhadi, whose “The Salesman” is nominated for the foreign-language film Oscar, had

announced several weeks ago that he would boycott the Oscars ceremony to protest President Trump’s travel ban, even if exceptions were made to allow him entry to the U.S.

The film’s French producer, Alexandre Mallet-Guy, said in an email two days ago that he had decided not to attend the ceremony in solidarity with the director, and that nobody from the film would attend.

