While Ryan Gosling walked up the stage to accept his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, a nominee left in the dust received a consolation prize some might say was just as good.

Ryan Reynolds, nominated for his performance in superhero hit “Deadpool,” shared a passionate kiss with tablemate Andrew Garfield. Seated side-by-side, the two actors turn inward before grasping each other by the necks and locking lips. They kiss for only a few moments, but Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter along with others looking on. It almost appears they’re all clapping for the pair rather than Gosling! And while he may have lost the Globe, Reynolds doesn’t seem like he’s taking it too hard.

Both actors have portrayed Marvel superheroes in their acting tenures. Garfield starred as the titular “Spider-Man” in 2012 and 2014, while Reynold’s “Deadpool” brought in $760.3 million dollars for the studio. They’ve also both recommended their characters foray into the world of same-sex dating. Marvel, take note: your actors seem to have been pretty serious about the request.

Check out the blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment above. It’s on the left side of the video.