Golden Globes: ‘All the Money in the World’ Lands Three Nominations After Whirlwind Reshoots

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. really want you to know they saw “All the Money in the World” before you did.

We kid. Kind of…

The international journalists group nominated Ridley Scott’s embattled film for a whopping three prizes Monday morning. Those included a best director nom for Scott himself, who rallied his team back together for 10 days of reshoots following star Kevin Spacey’s abrupt fall from grace amid sexual assault and harassment allegations.

As Variety exclusively reported, the Sony film was screened in a rough for for the group a week ago, just four days after production wrapped for a second time with actor Christopher Plummer replacing Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Plummer was also nominated, for supporting actor, while Michelle Williams picked up a lead actress, drama, nomination.

“All the Money in the World” will be the last Oscar hopeful to screen for domestic press this year when it’s finally revealed in a completed form later this week. Scott is expected to participate in a Q&A following a Los Angeles screening on Friday, Dec. 15.

The film missed all other early voting deadlines this year, including that of Critics’ Choice Awards voting body, the Broadcast Film Critics Assn., as well as the New York and Los Angeles critics groups. The focus now will be on guilds and Academy, as Scott has somewhat miraculously brought his financiers’ investment back from the brink of ruin, expunging a toxic name from the project just as “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan did with Harvey Weinstein.

Though for Scott and company, it was obviously more complicated than simply deleting a credit; it was a herculean (and likely quite costly) effort, one that only a seasoned and confident filmmaker could have imagined, let alone managed.

“All the Money in the World” is set for release on Dec. 25.