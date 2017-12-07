You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Get Out,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Make AFI Awards Lists

Kristopher Tapley

Wonder Woman
CREDIT: Clay Enos/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The American Film Institute has announced its official selections for film and television to be honored at the AFI Awards in January.

The AFI’s moves of the year are:

“The Big Sick”
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Florida Project”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“Wonder Woman”

The AFI’s TV programs of the year are:

“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Place”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Insecure”
“Master of None”
“Stranger Things 2”
“This Is Us”

Also announced was a special award, for Ken Burns’ multi-part event “The Vietnam War.”

“At a time when the world seems defined by division, storytellers bring us together as one,” said AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale. “AFI Awards is honored to celebrate this community of artists who challenge and inspire us, entertain and enlighten us — ultimately reminding us of our common heartbeat.”

This year’s AFI juries — one for film and one for television — were chaired by AFI Board of Trustees vice chairs Tom Pollock, for film, and Richard Frank, for television. The juries featured acclaimed artists such as Judd Apatow (who recused himself from voting on “The Big Sick,” of which he is a producer), Paris Barclay, Halle Berry, Jay Cassidy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jennifer Getzinger.

The films and TV programs will be honored at the AFI Awards luncheon will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

